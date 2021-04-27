Otters Sign Right-Handed Pitchers Bukowski and Spring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed right-handed pitchers Reid Bukowski and Tyler Spring to contracts for the 2021 season.

Bukowski, from Grapevine, Texas, most recently pitched collegiately at Louisiana State University-Alexandria in a shortened 2020 season.

He finished with a 4.76 ERA in five appearances, striking out five in 5.2 innings with one save.

"Reid was working out with Ryan Long, and he passed his name on to us," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "Reid sent some video with Rapsodo information on it, and it intrigued Max and I enough to want to see it in-person during Spring Training."

"He throws from a lower arm slot that should prove effective in the middle to later innings."

Early in his college career, Bukowski pitched at Clarendon College.

"I'm looking forward to playing professional baseball and have heard nothing but great things about Evansville and the Otters franchise," Bukowski said. "I can't wait to compete at a high level every night and show what I can bring to the table to help the team win."

Spring, from Wiggins, Miss., also most recently pitched at the college level at Southern Mississippi.

In a shortened 2020 season, Spring made one start in five appearances, striking out 14 in 10 innings.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to start my professional career with the Otters, and I hope to make an immediate impact to the pitching staff and help this club win a championship this season," Spring said.

"I plan to prove to the coaches and my teammates that every time I step on the mound, we have a chance to win and that they know they will be getting 100% out of me every game."

Prior to Southern Miss., Spring pitched at Mississippi State, teaming up with current Otter Elijah MacNamee.

"Elijah recommended Spring to us," McCauley said. "His limited numbers in college are impressive enough for us to see him in-person and compete for a bullpen spot."

Spring started his college career at Jones College, where he was a NJCAA first team All-State and national team member in 2018.

