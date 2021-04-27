Frontier League Conducts Dispersal Draft for 2021 Season

April 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Ottawa Titans News Release







Ottawa, ON - Due to the uncertainty on the reopening of the United States/Canadian border, the Frontier League's 13 United States-based teams conducted a dispersal draft

on Thursday of all non-Canadian players from the Ottawa Titans and Trois-Rivières Aigles. A total of 11 players off the Titans' protected list were selected.

Results by team (alphabetical):

Evansville Otters: Jackie Urbaez

Florence Y'alls: None

Gateway Grizzlies: Cody Thompson, Tanner Cable

Joliet Slammers: None

Lake Erie Crushers: Trevor Achenbach

New Jersey Jackals: Jason Zgardowski

New York Boulders: None

Schaumburg Boomers: None

Southern Illinois Miners: Gunnar Kines

Sussex County Miners: Cody Mincey

Tri-City ValleyCats: Brandt Broussard, Zane Gelphman

Washington Wild Things: Andrew Penner

Windy City Thunderbolts: Zach Racusin

With the roster of Team Québec being composed of all Canadian players under contract with the Titans and Aigles, the following players have been assigned to Team

Québec:

Mateos Kekatos, Alex Nolan, Elliott Curtis, and Taylor Wright

"I'm devastated with the news that came out late last week," said Titans Manager Steve Brook. "My staff and I were poised for a successful run in the Frontier League for the 2021 season. My heart goes out to my players and staff who are currently displaced and seeking potential opportunities to play this season. It is my sincere hope that these players will be given ample opportunities with these clubs this season. I would like to thank Nick Kennedy, Cody Mincey, and Kyle Gaedele for their dedication to me and the Titans organization this season."

Players selected in the Frontier League dispersal draft will now be reporting to their respective spring training sites.

The Ottawa Titans will retain professional playing rights for all of the players who are drafted in this dispersal situation for the 2022 season.

Players who were not selected in the dispersal draft are granted free agency to sign in other independent professional leagues around the United States.

In other news, the Titans have released LHP Evan Grills, who has accepted a position to play in Taiwan for the 2021 season, and the rights to INF Kyle Barret, who has decided to retire from playing.

Also, the rights to LHP Robert Klinchock and C Willie Estrada were traded to the Sussex County Miners to complete a previous trade from December 14.

Further, RHP Micah Kaczor heads to the New Jersey Jackals to complete a previous trade from April 10.

With that, C Hector Sanchez was dealt to the Long Island Ducks of the Atlantic League for future considerations.

Finally, the playing rights to OF Matt Feinstein were dealt to the Idaho Falls Chukars of the Pioneer League in exchange for a Player to be Named Later.

The Ottawa Titans will immediately shift focus to getting through this pandemic and preparing for the 2022 season.

