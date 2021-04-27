Army-Navy Baseball to Palisades Credit Union Park

April 27, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders and the United States Military Academy announced today that Palisades Credit Union Park in Rockland County will host Army and Navy baseball doubleheaders on May 8th and May 9th.

Game time for the first game on May 8 is set for 1 p.m., while May 9's first pitch is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the single-admission doubleheaders are $10 for one day, while admission for both days will cost $15 when purchased in advance. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 28 at www.nyboulders.com and at the Palisades Credit Union Park box office.

Members of the military attending in uniform will receive free admission to that day's games.

"We are honored to host the Army/Navy baseball games this year," Boulders' Team President Shawn Reilly said. "We welcome the families and classmates of the Cadets along with fans from throughout the New YorkÂ area to come to our beautiful ballpark in Rockland County to cheer on our nation's best!"

Reilly added, "I think I share the sentiment of many when I say I can't wait to sit outside and watch baseball again."

Army and Navy both play in the Patriot League. This season, with the Patriot League divided into two divisions, Army sits atop the North, while Navy is second in the South. Barring a post-season meeting, these four games will be the only time the two service academy rivals will face each other on the diamond this year.

The Army-Navy baseball series began in 1901. Since then, Navy holds a 126-118 advantage over the Cadets. The games at PCU Park will be the first between the two teams since the 2019 season. That year, Army took three of four regular season Patriot League contests from the Midshipmen - splitting two games at West Point and sweeping a two-game set at Annapolis.

In May of 2019, the two teams squared off in the Patriot League championship with Army winning the best-of-three series, two games to one.

The two were scheduled to play in Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park in 2019 but did not play due to COVID. They played in Fenway Park in Boston in 2018 and Baltimore's Camden Yards in 2006.

CBS Sports Network is set to televise the 2:30 p.m. game on Sunday, May 9, while the remaining three games will be available on the ESPN3 network.

After an exhibition game on May 22 against the NYPD - game time is set for 6:30 p.m., the New York Boulders' much anticipated Frontier League debut will arrive on May 27 when they host the New Jersey Jackals at Palisades Credit Union Park in Pomona.

Game time for Opening Day is 7 p.m.

The Boulders will conclude their two-game opening series with New Jersey the following day. That game is also a 7 p.m. start.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets, including the exhibition against the NYPD and the Israeli Olympic Baseball Team's game against the Boulders on July 12 are on sale now.

Game time for the Team Israel game is set for 6:30 p.m.

Attendance at all home games at PCU Park is subject to New York State Department of Health guidelines and protocol.

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway.Â In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball.

As a "Partner League," the Frontier League and its teams will meet on a regular basis with MLB representatives to discuss joint marketing and promotional opportunities, as well as collaborate on initiatives to provide organized baseball to communities throughout the United States and Canada.

More information can be found atÂ www.frontierleague.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from April 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.