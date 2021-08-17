Otters Come up Shy in Pitcher's Duel

MARION, Ill. - The Evansville Otters came up just shy in a 2-0 pitcher's duel Tuesday against the Southern Illinois Miners, as both the Otters' Braden Scott and the Miners' Chase Cunningham were stingy on the mound.

The two teams combined for only 11 hits towards the two total runs scored.

The Miners scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning when catcher Arturo Nieto doubled deep into the outfield to allow Jared Mang to score from first.

Mang had reached base on a walk. For Nieto, the double was his only hit Tuesday, raising his average to .207.

Throughout the middle innings, it was a back-and-forth battle between Scott and Cunningham on the mound. The southpaw for Evansville and the right-hander for Southern Illinois both mixed velocity, location, and pitch types well.

Scott received the unlucky loss in the game, allowing one earned in seven innings and striking out six. He successfully struck out one of the Miners' better hitters, Ian Walters, three times for the hat trick. Scott also left seven Miners on base, including a few in scoring position.

Cunningham earned the winning decision, also going seven innings deep. He struck out seven with no runs allowed.

Mang scored again for the second run of the game in the bottom of the seventh, getting on base to leadoff and later advancing into scoring position on a sacrifice by Nieto.

Mang touched home following a ball put into play by Bryant Flete that was misplayed by Otters second baseman J.R. Davis.

In the eighth inning, Evansville reliever Augie Gallardo made an impressive appearance, working around a hit-by-pitch to strike out the side.

With the game still within reach in the ninth, the Otters couldn't record a tally, despite having the tying run at the plate and the go-ahead representative on deck.

The Miners' Joey Pulido worked around a walk to Miles Gordon to earn the save.

Andy DeJesus, Riley Krane, J.R. Davis, and Andrew Penner each had a hit in the game for Evansville.

Following a loss Tuesday night by the Florence Y'alls, the Otters still hold a one-game lead in the Frontier League West Division going into Wednesday's action.

The middle game of the series between the Otters and Miners Wednesday is at 7:05 p.m. from Rent One Park in Marion, Ill.

Evansville right-hander Polo Portela is slated to go up against lefty Gunnar Kines of Southern Illinois on the bump.

Evansville Otters broadcast coverage Wednesday can be found on the Otters' Youtube channel, starting at 6:55 p.m. for the pregame show and 7:05 p.m. for the first pitch.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

