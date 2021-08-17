Boomers Rally Past Joliet

August 17, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers rallied from down five runs to tally a 13-7 victory over the Joliet Slammers in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday night at Wintrust Field.

Joliet built an early lead, connecting on a first inning grand slam and adding two runs in the third to lead 6-1. Quincy Nieporte returned to the lineup by notching an RBI single in the bottom of the first. Matt Bottcher floated a sacrifice fly in the fourth and Braxton Davidson doubled to draw the Boomers within 6-3. Schaumburg kept the rally moving in the fifth, scoring four times to take the lead. Chase Dawson tripled home a pair and scored on a double from Nieporte. Clint Hardy knocked home the go-ahead run following an intentional walk.

Nick Oddo added an RBI single in the seventh as Schaumburg led 8-6. Joliet scored a run in the seventh but Jake Joyce was able to strand the tying run at third and go-ahead run at second by retiring the final two batters. The Boomers plated five in the eighth to leave no doubt. Dawson, Bottcher and Davidson drove home runs while two more scored on wild pitches.

Jesse Remington earned the win by working five innings, striking out seven. The Schaumburg staff recorded 14 strikeouts in the game including four straight from Joyce to end the game as he earned his fifth save. Dawson scored four times and finished with three hits while driving home three. Nieporte also notched three hits in his return to go with a pair of RBIs.

The Boomers (38-33) will continue the series on Wednesday night with LHP Andrew Dean (4-7, 4.58) scheduled to start against RHP Tom Walker (0-1, 1.80). The 6:30 p.m. contest will feature Pinot in the Park presented by Pinot's Palette as well as being another All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday featuring all you can eat hot dogs, peanuts and popcorn for a $10 wristband purchase with your ticket. Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 17, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.