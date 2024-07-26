Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Brent Noseworthy to a Two-Year Contract

July 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears announced today that they have re-signed Brent Noseworthy to a two-year contract. The 6'4, 220lbs, left-handed transition is entering his fourth NLL season and third with the Black Bears organization after being acquired in 2022 from the Buffalo Bandits in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick in the NLL Draft. He has recorded 23 points (three goals, 20 assists) and 269 loose ball retrievals in 55 NLL games.

A Burlington, Ont. native, Noseworthy was drafted by the Buffalo Bandits 12th overall in the 2019 NLL Draft. Prior to being drafted into the NLL, Noseworthy spent four years with the University of Michigan's lacrosse team. He became the first player in program history to record 100 goals (102) and ranked second among all-time Michigan lacrosse players in points (119). He was named a USILA Academic All-American for the 2018-19 season and was the team captain in 2019.

"This is an important multi-year signing for our organization. When we traded for Brent in 2022, we knew we had a cornerstone piece" said Black Bears general manager Rich Lisk. "He has grown into a top ranked defender in the NLL, and off the field he has grown to be part of our leadership group. We couldn't be more excited to have Brent represent the Black Bears and help us build toward a championship."

