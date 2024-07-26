Brandon Slade Traded to Rochester

July 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Toronto Rock News Release







Oakville, ON - Toronto Rock Owner, President, and General Manager Jamie Dawick today announced the team has traded veteran defender Brandon Slade to the Rochester Knighthawks in exchange for a 2024 third round pick, 39th overall.

It's always difficult to move a player who has been here for a long time, said Dawick. We felt like this would be a good opportunity for Brandon and we thank him for his time with the Rock and wish him well with the Knighthawks.

Slade has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Rock during his tenure with the club, playing both offence and defence at various times. Primarily a defender, Slade has spent all six seasons of his NLL career with the Rock. The 29-year-old from Orangeville, ON was originally signed as a free agent by the Rock on September 11, 2017.

The Rock now hold seven picks in the six round NLL Draft which is slated for mid-September. Most notably, the Rock hold two first round picks including the 2nd overall selection in this year's draft. That 2nd overall pick was one of two first round selections acquired from Las Vegas in exchange for Rob Hellyer in August of 2022. The second pick in that trade will be Las Vegas' 2025 first round selection. Toronto's other 2024 first round pick is their own, 13th overall.

