Knighthawks Acquire Slade from Toronto

July 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - Rochester Knighthawks General Manager and Vice President of Lacrosse Operations Dan Carey announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Brandon Slade from the Toronto Rock in exchange for Rochester's third-round selection in the 2024 NLL Entry Draft, pending league approval.

Slade, 29, completed his sixth season with the Toronto Rock in 2023-24, recording five points (2+3) and collecting 22 loose balls in nine games. He finished the regular season tied for third amongst all Rock defensemen in goals, fifth in assists and sixth in points.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Slade has totaled 25 goals and 24 assists for 49 points in 66 regular season contests with Toronto since the start of 2018. Additionally, he's notched seven points (3+4) in five playoff contests, which include three straight NLL semifinal appearances with the Rock in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Prior to turning pro, Slade played for the Orangeville 'Jr. B' Northmen for two seasons from 2011-2012, highlighted by 72 points (22+50) in 2012. He also spent three seasons with the Orangeville 'Jr. A' Northmen for three seasons from 2013-2015, scoring 32 points on seven goals and 25 assists in 2015.

