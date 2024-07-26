Saskatchewan Rush Sign Bobby Kidd III

SASKATOON, SK - The Saskatchewan Rush have agreed to a new deal with a fan favourite.

On Friday, Saskatchewan signed 25-year-old defender Bobby Kidd III to a one-year contract.

A former 2nd round pick in 2020, the 6'3 righty has 52 NLL games under his belt, with 31 points, 230 loose balls and 53 caused turnovers in his young career.

"We look forward to seeing Bobby's continued development. He has the athleticism and skill set to take his game to high levels," said GM Derek Keenan.

Kidd III is in the running for Team USA's World Championship roster that will compete in Utica this September.

This summer with Burnaby in the WLA, BK3 has a goal and seven assists in seven games as a Laker.

