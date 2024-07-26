Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions
July 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Panther City Lacrosse Club News Release
Fort Worth, TX - The Panther City Lacrosse Club has extended a qualifying offer to the following players, the team announced today. With this qualification, these four players are no longer eligible for free agency this offseason.
Defenseman Pat Foley
Forward Will Malcom
Transition Player Josh Medeiros
Defenseman Liam Patten
Check out the Panther City Lacrosse Club Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions - Panther City Lacrosse Club
- Saskatchewan Rush Sign Bobby Kidd III - Saskatchewan Rush
- Brandon Slade Traded to Rochester - Toronto Rock
- Knighthawks Acquire Slade from Toronto - Rochester Knighthawks
- Ottawa Black Bears Re-Sign Brent Noseworthy to a Two-Year Contract - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Panther City Lacrosse Club Stories
- Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions
- Panther City Lacrosse Club Falls in First Round OT Thriller to San Diego
- Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions
- Foley Activated
- Panther City Lacrosse Club Begins Playoff Chase in San Diego against Seals