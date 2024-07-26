Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions

Panther City Lacrosse Club

Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions

July 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Panther City Lacrosse Club News Release


Fort Worth, TX - The Panther City Lacrosse Club has extended a qualifying offer to the following players, the team announced today. With this qualification, these four players are no longer eligible for free agency this offseason.

Defenseman Pat Foley

Forward Will Malcom

Transition Player Josh Medeiros

Defenseman Liam Patten

