Panther City Lacrosse Club Announces Roster Transactions

July 26, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Panther City Lacrosse Club News Release







Fort Worth, TX - The Panther City Lacrosse Club has extended a qualifying offer to the following players, the team announced today. With this qualification, these four players are no longer eligible for free agency this offseason.

Defenseman Pat Foley

Forward Will Malcom

Transition Player Josh Medeiros

Defenseman Liam Patten

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.