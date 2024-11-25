Osceola Magic Outlast Texas Legends in 100-98 Road Victory

November 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Osceola Magic (3-4) held on to win the first game of a back-to-back against the Texas Legends (0-6) on Monday night at Comerica Center. Mac McClung scored 21 points on 7-17 shooting from the field and 2-5 from three. Trevelin Queen had 19 points, five rebounds and six assists and Ethan Thompson scored 16 points (6-11, 4-7 from three) and had five rebounds.

Brandon Williams scored 29 points and was one of three Texas Legends players to score over 20 points. Tyson Walker scored 21 and Emanuel Miller contributed 20 points. Warith Alatishe recorded a 12-point, 15-rebound double-double that included 10 offensive rebounds.

The Magic led by as many as 13 points in the first half, but it was the Legends that went into halftime up 51-50. Thompson hit two of his four threes in the fourth and helped the Magic extend their lead back to nine points with just over two minutes remaining.

Osceola's bench outscored the Legends' bench 24-9, led by Myron Gardner with 10 points on 4-8 from the field.

The Magic will play the second game of their back-to-back series against the Texas Legends tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ET. That game can be seen on ESPN+ and KFAA/Urban Edge Network.

The Magic's next home game will be Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. ET against the Oklahoma City Blue. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.