Legends Fall in Nail-Biter against Osceola Magic

November 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends (0-6) battled to the wire against the Osceola Magic (3-4) on Monday night, ultimately falling 100-98 in a tightly contested game at Comerica Center. Brandon Williams led the Legends with a game-high 29 points. Tyson Walker provided strong support, contributing 21 points and grabbing nine boards. Warith Alatishe dominated the boards, pulling down a game-high 15 rebounds to go along with 12 points, for a double-double performance.

The game featured 10 lead changes and nine ties, with neither team able to pull away for long. The Magic took control late in the fourth quarter, led by Mac McClung's 21 points and Trevelin Queen's 19 points and six assists. Jarrett Culver added 11 points and eight rebounds.

The Legends will have a chance to bounce back quickly as they face the Magic again on Tuesday, November 26, for the second game of the back-to-back series at Comerica Center. Tip-off is at 7:30 PM.

