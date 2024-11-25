Kohler High School to Host Joe Wolf Memorial Game on November 26

November 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - Kohler High School will host a memorial game honoring the life of Kohler native and Wisconsin Herd Assistant Coach Joe Wolf on Nov. 26. Between the JV boys basketball game (start time 5:50 p.m.) and the varsity boys basketball game, Kohler High School will honor and celebrate Joe Wolf's life. The celebration programming will include a video tribute followed by remarks from Jim Paschke, David Kohler and Doug Bocchini. To close out the tribute, Kohler High School will unveil a special dedication in Joe Wolf's name.

The varsity boys basketball game will feature several Milwaukee Bucks game elements including the Milwaukee Bucks Rim Rockers, the 414 Crew and appearances from Bango and DJ Shawna.

KOHLER HIGH SCHOOL JOE WOLF MEMORIAL GAME

WHO: Jeff Wolf and Jim Wolf (Joe Wolf's Brothers), Ryan Sprenger (Kohler High School Activities Director), Ken Roeder (Head Boys Basketball Coach)

WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Kohler High School Boys JV Basketball Game - 5:50 p.m.

Joe Wolf Tribute - Between Games (approxiamtely 6:45 p.m. start)

Kohler High School Varsity Basketball Game - to follow after tribute

WHERE: Kohler High School

333 Upper Road

Kohler, WI 53044

