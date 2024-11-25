Hustle Overpower Legends 119-91

November 25, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (3-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Texas Legends (0-5) 119-91 at Landers Center.

Memphis had eight players score in double figures, with Miles Norris leading the Hustle with 19 points and nine rebounds. Colin Castleton tallied 18 points and five rebounds. Armando Bacot finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Malachi Smith added 14 points off the bench. Xavier Johnson and Lucas Williamson scored 11 points apiece. Robert Woodard II and David Johnson totaled 10 points each.

Brandon Williams paced the Legends with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jazian Gortman tallied 16 points. Kessler Edwards scored 15 points.

The Hustle went on a 28-11 run in the second quarter to take a double-digit lead. Memphis led by as many as 32 points in the second half.

Memphis outrebounded the Legends 56-47 and scored 20 second chance points. The Hustle scored 22 points off turnovers. Memphis made 18 3-pointers, shooting a season-high 46.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Hustle limited Texas to 27 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Hustle will conclude their four-game home stand on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 7 p.m. against the Oklahoma City Blue.

