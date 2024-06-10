Oscar Campos Wins Frontier League Player of the Week Award

June 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Monday, the Frontier League announced that Tri-City ValleyCats' slugger Oscar Campos is this week's Player of the Week award winner from June 3rd-9th.

Campos split time between catcher and designated hitter this past week, playing in four games to the tune of a 10-for-16 hitting line. He began his week with a home run against the New Jersey Jackals on Wednesday, followed by a 4-for-4 performance with another home run and four RBIs. Campos would collect multiple hits and multiple RBIs in the following two games, adding two more homers. He finished the week with.625 AVG/.625 OBP/1.325 SLG to go with his four homers and 11 RBIs (both led the league this week). More impressively, he did this all while not striking out once in the games he played. The Venezuelan backstop is the first 'Cat to homer in four consecutive games since INF Brantley Bell went yard in eight straight from July 17th-29th, 2022.

Campos became the ninth player in franchise history to earn a Frontier League weekly award, and the second 'Cats player to receive this honor in 2024. Jhon Vargas earned the "Pitcher of the Week" award from the week of May 27th - June 2nd. Tri-City had four players receive a weekly award last year; INF Pavin Parks from July 14th-16th, OF Aaron Altherr from June 12th -18th, and OF Carson McCusker from May 30th-June 4th all took home the "Player of the Week" award. RHP Dan Beebe took home the "Pitcher of the Week" award from July 14th-16th, 2023. In 2022, OF/DH Denis Phipps was the lone ValleyCats player to be nominated for a weekly honor. In 2021, right-handed pitcher Josh Hiatt received "Pitcher of the Week" honors before first baseman Brad Zunica earned a "Player of the Week" nod.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. Tonight, Monday, June 10th, the 'Cats and Built2Win will host the fourth annual 518 Futures Classic at Joe Bruno Stadium. Gates will open at 4 PM and the Home Run Derby begins at 4:30 PM. The Futures Classic game will start at 6:30 PM. Tri-City returns home for a three-game midweek series against the Evansville Otters from June 11-13. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.