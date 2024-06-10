FL Sunday Recap

KNOCKOUTS GET FIRST SERIES SWEEP IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

BROCKTON, MA - The New England Knockouts notched their first series sweep in franchise history with a 5-3 win over the Sussex County Miners.

Campanelli Stadium was the site of a historical event for the newest team in the Frontier League, as the Knockouts (10-16) defeated the Miners (10-16) on Sunday. 1B Roman Jimenez kicked things off with an RBI double to give New England a 1-0 lead in the first. SS JR DiSarcina doubled the Knockout lead in the fourth with an RBI single to left. The Miners were able to tie the game twice at 2-2 and 3-3 before the Knockouts took control in the seventh. 3B Luis Atiles gave New England a 4-3 lead with his RBI single and then stole second base. After a sacrifice fly put the Knockouts up by two, their bullpen would close the game out with 1.2 shutout innings to seal the victory. LHP Ben Seiler went 7.1 innings only allowing six hits for the win while RHP Liam O'Sullivan picked up the save. RHP Matt Stil took the loss for Sussex County.

The Knockouts will continue their homestand on Tuesday when the Joliet Slammers come to town. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM EDT. The Miners will travel up to Canada to take on the Trois-Rivières Aigles on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT.

BOLTS BLANK BOOMERS

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts won a 1-0 pitchers' duel against the Schaumburg Boomers on Sunday.

LHP Buddie Pindel outdueled Cole Cook for the win at Ozinga Field, as the ThunderBolts (12-16) took the series against the Boomers (18-8). The only run to speak of was scored in the fourth inning on an RBI single from 1B Joe Johnson. Pindel and Cook matched up with different approaches; Pindel got through 7.1 innings inducing soft contact while Cook, who went seven innings as well, allowed just four hits while striking out nine in the loss. The Windy City bullpen shut things down after Pindel's excellent start, not allowing a hit in 1.2 innings. Pindel's win marked his third while RHP Greg Duncan picked up his fifth save of the 2024 campaign.

The ThunderBolts will hit the road for a Tuesday night matchup with the Florence Y'alls. First pitch is set for 6:42 PM EDT. The Boomers will begin a homestand against the Lake Erie Crushers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM EDT.

TITANS SWEEP DOUBLEHEADER VS. JACKALS

PATERSON, NJ - The Ottawa Titans took both games of a doubleheader with the New Jersey Jackals on Sunday.

The Titans (12-14) swept both games of a doubleheader at Hinchcliffe Stadium to split a four-game set with the Jackals (11-16)

In the first game, Ottawa was able to take the lead with a two-run homer in the second inning from DH Malik Williams. The Jackals were able to take one run back in the bottom of the inning to cut it to 2-1. New Jersey then scored in the fifth and sixth to take a 3-2 lead before the Titans put together a four-run seventh inning. Ottawa was able to hang on for the 6-3 victory, despite four errors in the contest. RHP Matt Dallas took the win in relief for the Titans as Erasmo Pinales picked up his sixth save. RHP Chris Mormile took the loss for New Jersey.

In the second game, Ottawa was able to score in the first inning but the Jackals quickly responded to take the lead on a three-run home run in the bottom half. The Titans would eventually battle back to take a 4-3 lead but New Jersey would come back to tie the game at 4-4 in the sixth. The game headed into (doubleheader) extra innings, where the Titans quickly took over. SS Jason Dicochea gave the visitors the lead with a huge three-run blast, only to be outdone by 2B Christian Ibarra, who hit a grand slam later in the inning. The Jackals could only manufacture one run in response, as the Titans ran away with the 11-5 final. RHP McLain Harris earned the win for Ottawa while RHP Danny Sullivan took the loss.

The Titans will return home on Tuesday to host the New York Boulders at 6:30 PM EDT. The Jackals will travel to Québec on Tuesday to face the Capitales. First pitch for their game is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

CRUSHERS COMPLETE SWEEP OF AIGLES

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers completed the series sweep of the Trois-Rivières Aigles at Crusher Stadium on Sunday.

The Curhsers (18-9) now sit just a half-game back from first place in the Frontier League West division while the Aigles went from second to fourth in the East over the weekend. Lake Erie was able to take the lead in the third inning off of LF Ron Washington Jr.'s solo shot to left center. CF Burle Dixon added on later in the inning with a two-run blast to make it 3-0 Crushers. The Aigles were able to rally for two runs in the seventh inning, but could not overcome the back half of the Lake Erie bullpen. LHP Darrien Ragins earned his second win after allowing four hits in six shutout innings. RHP Trevor Kuncl collected his seventh save, which is tied for best in the Frontier League. RHP Tucker Smith was tagged with the loss for Trois-Rivières.

The Crushers will travel to Schaumburg on Tuesday to take on the Boomers at 7:30 PM EDT. The Aigles will head back to Trois-Rivières to begin a homestand with the Sussex County Miners on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT.

BOULDERS OFFENSE TAKES OVER, WINS SERIES WITH VALLEYCATS

TROY, NY - The New York Boulders took down the Tri-City ValleyCats 11-3 on Sunday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

The Boulders (18-7) had another big offensive day to take the series against the ValleyCats (14-13). New York jumped out to a big lead in the second inning, collecting five hits and scoring five runs while all nine hitters logged a plate appearance. RF Steve Barmakian made it 6-0 with a sacrifice fly in the third before the offense went silent for the next three innings. In that time, the ValleyCats scored three runs to cut the score to 6-3. The Boulders woke back up in the sixth inning, with both SS Austin Dennis and 3B Chris Kwitzer picking up RBIs to stretch the lead to 8-3. The offensive output continued in the eighth with a solo homer from C Marshall Awtry while Kwitzer picked up his third RBI in the inning. LHP Mitchell Senger earned the win for New York while RHP Chas Cywin took the loss.

The Boulders will play again on Tuesday when they face the Ottawa Titans on the road at 6:30 PM EDT. The ValleyCats will continue their homestand on Tuesday, beginning a series with the Evansville Otters at 6:30 PM EDT.

CAPITALES WIN BIG OVER GRIZZLIES

QUEBEC CITY, CAN. - The Québec Capitales defeated the Gateway Grizzlies 13-6 at Stade Canac on Sunday.

The Capitales (14-13) won their series against the Grizzlies (16-10), despite being outhit 12-11 in the series finale. Gateway quickly lept out in front, taking a 4-0 lead after two innings. Québec then scored in six of the final seven innings, including 12 straight runs between the second and sixth innings. After scoring their first run in the bottom of the second, 1B Guillermo Garcia cut the lead to 4-2 in the third with an RBI single. After stealing second base, CF Jonathan Lacroix knocked in a run on a fielder's choice to trim the deficit to one. The Capitales tied the game in the fourth on a home run from 3B Fransisco Hernandez and scored three more times to make it 7-4 headed into the fifth. Garcia made his impact felt in the fourth and fifth innings, tallying four RBIs as the Québec offense hummed to a six-run lead. The Capitales would not slow down, scoring three more times to put the game out of reach. LHP Ryo Kohigashi got the win out of the bullpen for Québec while RHP Deylen Miley took the loss for Gateway.

The Capitales will continue their homestand when they host the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday at 7:05 PM EDT. The Grizzlies will travel back home to play the Washington Wild Things on Tuesday at 7:30 PM EDT.

WILD THINGS HOMER THRICE AGAINST SLAMMERS

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things took the series finale against the Joliet Slammers 9-3 on Sunday.

The Wild Things (18-8) showed out to a sold-out crowd at Wild Things Park, homering three times to take down the Slammers (11-16). Joliet took an initial lead with a two-run double in the top of the first, but 1B Andrew Czech responded in the bottom half with a two-run home run to right-center field to tie the game. C JC Santini homered the following inning to give Washington a 3-2 lead. The Wild Things would homer once more in the third inning, with LF Quincy Latimore launching a three-run bomb to swell the lead to 6-2. The Slammers would get one run back in the fourth but the Wild Things's offense kept rolling, posting three more runs while their bullpen combined for four shutout innings to silence the Slammers. LHP Kobe Foster got the win for Washington while RHP Jake Armstrong took the loss for Joliet.

The Wild Things will travel to Sauget for a series with the Gateway Grizzlies, beginning on Tuesday at 7:30 PM EDT. The Slammers will continue their East Coast road trip in New England on Tuesday, as they take on the Knockouts at 6:30 PM EDT.

Y'ALLS AVOID SWEEP WITH WIN OVER OTTERS

EVANSVILLE, IN - The Florence Y'alls took down the Evansville Otters 7-1 at Bosse Field on Sunday.

The Y'alls (8-17) halted their six-game losing streak behind four extra-base hits against the Otters (9-18). Evansville took a 1-0 lead in the third, which proved to be short-lived thanks to a game-tying home run from 3B Brian Fuentes in the top of the fourth. The game would remain until the eighth, when the Y'alls unlocked their offense to score six runs while sending nine to the plate. LF Hank Zeisler put the game out of reach when he took one deep for a three-run homer to make the game 7-1. RHP Logan Campbell earned his first win of the season for Florence while LHP Braeden Scott took the loss for Evansville.

The Y'alls will return home to begin a series with the Windy City ThunderBolts on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:42 PM EDT. The Otters will head to New York to face the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday, beginning at 6:30 PM EDT.

