Best Record in the Frontier League? Your NY Boulders

June 10, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Troy, NY - The Boulders racked up their 18th win in 25 games this season - keeping pace with the 2017 squad for best start in franchise history - and rolled to their record seventh series victory in the first nine, taking Sunday's rubber match against the Tri-City ValleyCats, 11-3, at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Six New York batters in a row reached base during a five-run top of the second inning on an evening that saw the Frontier League's leading hitter, SS Austin Dennis (.388 batting average), go 5-for-5 at the plate with three runs scored and two driven in. 2022 league RBI leader 3B Chris Kwitzer was 3-for-5 with three RBI, while 1B Peyton Isaacson and C Marshall Awtry combined for four hits and five runs scored, with Awtry belting his first home run as a Boulder.

LF David Vinsky maintained a share of this season's RBI lead, driving in his 30th run with an 8th inning single to cap the scoring.

LHP Mitchell Senger (3-1) made - and won - his third straight quality start, going six innings on the mound, allowing three runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts before RHPs Jackson Cunningham (2 IP) and Colton Easterwood (1 IP) finished off the combined 5-hitter.

After a day off, the first place Boulders open a three-game series in Ottawa against the Titans. First pitch for all three games (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) is scheduled for 6:30pm EDT.

Next home game: Friday, June 14th vs. the Joliet Slammers (7:00pm EDT)

New York owns a five-game lead atop the Frontier League's East Division and also leads the league in batting (.314 team average), HRs (37), RBIs (181), runs (192), and hits (280), while several Boulders are among the individual leaders in multiple categories:

Batting: Austin Dennis #1 (.388) / Steve Barmakian 3rd (.375) / Isaac Bellony T5th (.358)

HRs: David Vinsky T2nd (7) / Isaac Bellony T6th (6)

RBIs: David Vinsky T1st (30)

Wins: Blaine Traxel T3rd (4) / Brandon Backman & Garrett Cooper T6th (3)

