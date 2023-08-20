Ortiz Hits 22nd Homer in 'Dads Loss

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads rallied in the ninth but came up short in Sunday's series finale, losing 5-4 to the Rome Braves.

Rome started the scoring in the first with a run.

The Crawdads responded in the bottom half of the inning, as Geisel Cepeda singled and Abimelec Ortiz smacked his 22nd homer to right field to make it 2-1.

The 'Dads added a run in the fourth to bring it to 3-1. Cody Freeman tripled and Yosy Galan doubled him in.

Rome even the game at three a piece with a pair of runs in the fifth.

The tie was broken as Rome scored twice in the ninth off Andy Rodriguez to take a 5-3 lead.

Yosy Galan led off the bottom of the inning by reaching on a catcher's interference. Cooper Johnson moved him to third on a ground out and Angel Aponte smoked a double to right-center to score Galan and put the tying run on second. Daniel Mateo entered the game as a pinch hitter and moved Aponte to third on a ground out. Griffin Cheney hit a soft grounder in front of the mound that the pitcher threw to first for the third out, ending the game.

The Crawdads will enjoy an off day tomorrow and start a new series on Tuesday evening as the Greenville Drive come to town. It will be Dollar Dog Tuesday by Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. It is also Craft Beer Tuesday by Lowes Foods.

