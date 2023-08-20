Schnell Collects 13th Multi-RBI Game in Hot Rods 12-5 Loss

August 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - Nick Schnell recorded his 13th multi-RBI game of the season on a two RBI double, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (27-20, 58-50) fell to the Greensboro Grasshoppers (25-22, 61-50) 12-5 on Sunday at First National Bank Field.

Greensboro exploded for six runs off Bowling Green starter Duncan Davitt in the bottom of the first, highlighted by a grand slam from Jack Brannigan.

The Hot Rods answered back in the top of the second against Grasshoppers starter Po-Yu Chen. Schnell tripled and scored on an RBI single from Kamren James. After James moved up to second on a wild pitch, he was plated on an RBI double by Jalen Battles to make it 6-2. Bowling Green cut the deficit to 6-3 when Jeffry Parra scored Battles on an RBI single to left.

The Grasshoppers increased the lead with four combined runs in the sixth and seventh innings against Hot Rods relievers Sandy Gaston and Austin Vernon.

In the top of the eighth, Bowling Green scored again off Greensboro reliever Julian Bosnic. Parra singled, while Chandler Simpson and Dominic Keegan worked a couple of walks to load the bases. Schnell ripped a double to right center field, scoring Parra and Simpson to make it 10-5. The Grasshoppers responded with two runs in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Aneudy Cortorreal.

Bowling Green went scoreless in the ninth, losing by a final score of 12-5.

Joshua Loeschorn (2-0) earned the win, letting up a hit and striking out two over 3.0 shutout innings. Davitt (3-3) took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits, three walks, and six strikeouts over 3.0 frames.

The Hot Rods enjoy a day off on Monday before traveling back to Bowling Green to begin a six-game series against the Winston-Salem Dash. First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6:05 PM CT.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv or listening through the MiLB First Pitch App, tuning into Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT, or visiting https://www.milb.com/bowling-green/fans/audio-listen-live.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.