Rincones' Four Hit Game Keys Claws 4-1 Win over Asheville on Sunday

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Gabriel Rincones Jr. went 4-4 and drove in two runs as the BlueClaws topped Asheville 4-1 on Sunday at ShoreTown Ballpark to cap a 4-2 week against the Tourists. Jersey Shore has now won 21 of their last 27 games overall.

Rincones Jr. had two doubles among his four hits, which were a new BlueClaws season high for him and he became the eighth BlueClaw with four hits in a game this season.

Kendall Simmons opened the scoring in the first inning with an opposite field RBI double to give the BlueClaws a 1-0 lead.

Jersey Shore starter Carlos Betancourt came out after four excellent innings. He did not allow a run and gave up just two hits while striking out a season-high seven hitters.

Ashevilel tied the game with a run off Jack Dallas in the fifth, but the BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Leandro Pineda.

Cade Fergus added an RBI single in the sixth, and he was followed by an RBI double by Gabriel Rincones Jr., his fourth hit of the day, to give Jersey Shore a 4-1 lead.

Rodolfo Sanchez threw two scoreless innings in relief for the BlueClaws. Jason Ruffcorn got the last three outs for his second save of the season.

The BlueClaws are off on Monday and open a six game series at Wilmington on Tuesday night.

