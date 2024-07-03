Ortiz Doubles up on Doubles, Spikes Fall to Crosscutters, 10-2

July 3, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Deniel Ortiz went 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles to lead the State College Spikes' offense but the Williamsport Crosscutters snapped the Spikes' four-game winning streak by taking a 10-2 decision on Wednesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Ortiz, a Walters State (Tenn.) Community College product who won the initial MLB Draft League Player of the Week honor of the 2024 season, laced a double to left-center field to score the Spikes' (14-12) first run in the sixth, then led off the eighth with a double to left field before scoring the second State College run.

Williamsport (15-7) extended its lead over the Spikes to three games in the MLB Draft League's first-half standings with the win. The Crosscutters broke the game open on McGwire Holbrook's bases-loading, bases-clearing double in the seventh. Holbrook drove in a total of five runs for Williamsport on the night.

Spikes starter Jamie Hitt (0-1) allowed just two runs, one of them earned, on one hit and three walks over four innings but took the loss.

Williamsport starter Luke Johnson (2-0) logged 5 1/3 innings of one-hit ball, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out four batters along the way, for the win.

The Spikes and Crosscutters will now head to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the second half of their four-game series, which resumes with a 1:05 p.m. matinee on Independence Day in Williamsport Thursday. Right-hander Dayne Pengelly (1-1) gets the ball for State College to oppose Crosscutters right-hander Gavin Perry (1-0).

While the Spikes are completing their matchup in Williamsport, Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will serve as the VIP viewing location for the Central PA 4th Fest FIREWORKS on Thursday. Ballpark gates open at 4 p.m., with the community baseball game pitting the Centre County League All-Stars against the North Branch League All-Stars taking place at 5 p.m. In addition, there will be live music throughout the night.

Fans can also make plans to bring their babies and toddlers for more of the Great American Baby Races, with the signup form still available at StateCollegeSpikes.com. The champions of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs.

The Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park this weekend for a two-game series against the Frederick Keys, featuring FIREWORKS after the 6:35 p.m. Agriculture Appreciation Night game on Saturday, with plenty of activities in partnership with Happy Valley Agventures. Free Penn State Berkey Creamery milk will be available to the first 500 attendees on Saturday courtesy of U.S. Congressman and U.S. Agriculture Committee Chairman G.T. Thompson.

Sunday, the first 500 fans will receive a Spikes Team Autograph Poster presented by Fullington Bus Company, with a Team Autograph Session prior to the game.

For tickets to all of the home games during the seven-game stretch from July 7-13, as well as every remaining home game on the Spikes' 2024 schedule at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, fans can call 814-272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets 24/7, and view the 2024 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field at approximately 12:50 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform powered by Pixellot at MLB.watch.pixellot.tv and the Watch section of the MLB app by scrolling the Watch Now tab, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

