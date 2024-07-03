Keys Fall in Sudden Death Thriller to Thunder

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys dropped their second straight game to the Trenton Thunder Wednesday night, falling in the sudden death tiebreaker after the game was tied after nine innings at 4-4 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys rallied to tie the contest in the bottom of the eighth, but after Trenton went on offense in sudden death, Colton Becker came home from third base on a wild pitch to hand the visitors their second straight win on the road in Frederick.

After Bradon Zastrow (Arizona) recorded a scoreless top of the first, Frederick scored two runs to take an early lead in the bottom of the first off an RBI triple from Daylan Pena (Texas State) and an RBI single from Allan Gil-Fernandez (State College of Florida).

However, Trenton took the lead back in the top of the second with four runs in the inning courtesy of several RBI singles, making it a 4-2 game entering the third at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tom Sun (Augustana) threw a scoreless top of the third while recording two strikeouts in the frame, taking the contest into the fourth with the Keys still down by just two Wednesday night in Frederick.

Following a scoreless fourth inning for both sides, Joe Zhu (Minnesota West CC) tossed a scoreless top of the fifth and kept the home team trailing by just two heading into the sixth inning of play.

Evan Yates (Cal State Fullerton) picked up a scoreless top of the sixth, but the game remained a two-run deficit approaching the seventh with Trenton still out in front.

In the bottom of the seventh, a bases loaded walk drawn by Irvin Weems (San Diego St) cut the deficit to just one going into the eighth in the Key City with the Thunder now only ahead 4-3.

Trevor Long (Arizona) followed it up with a scoreless top of the eighth inning, and the Keys tied it up on another bases loaded walk drawn by Justin Thomas (Florida Southwestern State College), tying it up at four apiece entering the ninth in Frederick.

After both teams went scoreless in the ninth, the game went into sudden death, with Trenton being on offense and Frederick on defense.

Becker advanced to third on two stolen bases and then scored the winning run on a wild pitch, sealing the deal for the Thunder Wednesday night and helping them secure the sudden death victory.

The Keys and Thunder will continue the four-game series on the road in Trenton on Thursday. First pitch from Trenton Thunder Ballpark is set for 7 p.m.

