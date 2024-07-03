Cutters Offense Returns to Form

July 3, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

It may have been post-game fireworks on Wednesday night for the State College Spikes but it was the Williamsport Crosscutters providing the fireworks on the field as they picked up a 10-2 road victory at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

McGwire Holbrook led the Cutters offense as the designated hitter, going 3-5 at the plate with two doubles, including a bases clearing double. He totaled five RBI and two runs scored in the contest.

Carter Dorighi, Jacob Corson and Cole Russo all also recorded multi-hit games tonight while Lawson Knight notched his first triple of the season as Williamsport tallied ten hits on the night.

Luke Johnson recorded his second win in his second start on the mound after a 5 1/3 inning performance that saw him allow six hits but only one run with one walk and one strikeout.

Alex Clemons, Nate Ward, and Michael Ciminiello all saw time out of the bullpen with Ward allowing the only other run of the ballgame. Clemons earned his third hold of the season while Ward and Ciminiello entered in non-save situations.

This four-game series between the Williamsport Crosscutters and the State College Spikes now shifts to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field for the final two games. Game #3 is scheduled for a special 1:05 p.m. first pitch on Thursday afternoon.

WP: Luke Johnson (2-0) LP: Jamie Hitt (0-1) SV: N/A (-) Crosscutters Record: 15-7 (1st Half)

Next Game: Thursday, July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, July 4th vs State College, 1:05 p.m.

Promotion: Baseball, Hot Dogs, Bucket Hats & Beer, Cutters Patriotic Bucket Hat Giveaway, Summer Patio Makeover, Dollar Dog Day, Thirsty Thursday, Thank-You Thursday

