Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Puzzles Entertainment

September 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Puzzles Entertainment for the 2024-25 season.

"We are excited to welcome Puzzles Entertainment on board as a sponsor for the 2024-25 season," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "We look forward to working with Puzzles on future in-game activations and we are proud to officially bring them on board as a member of the Solar Bears family."

"We are delighted to announce our new partnership with the Orlando Solar Bears and cannot wait to embark on this thrilling collaboration, said Puzzles Entertainment Owner and Host, James Stinson. "We invite Solar Bears fans to join us for our Winter League Trivia starting in September through January with cash and prizes over $2,500. Follow us on our Facebook page for more information. Let's go Bears!"

The Solar Bears open their 2024-25 home schedule on Saturday, October 26 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Tickets are on sale at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

