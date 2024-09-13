Utah Grizzlies Change Date to Game in March 2025

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are announcing a change to the 2024-25 schedule.

The Grizzlies home game at Maverik Center against the Tulsa Oilers at on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 7:10 pm has been changed to Sunday, March 9, 2025 at 3:10 pm.

Tickets for the March 8, 2025 game are good to use for the game on March 9, 2025.

Tickets for every home game for the 2024-25 Utah Grizzlies season are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies are celebrating their 30th season of hockey in the state of Utah.

