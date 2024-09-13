Icemen Bolster Forward Unit with the Addition of Davis Koch

September 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Davis Koch for the 2024-25 season.

Koch, 26, joins the Icemen after posting 27 points (15g, 12a) in 36 games played with the Iowa Heartlanders (ECHL) last season. In addition, the 6-0, 180-pound forward made two appearances with the AHL's Iowa Wild and also logged four assists in five games with the Hannover Scorpions in Germany.

From 2019-2023, Koch played in Germany, registering 96 points (33g, 63a) in the DEL2 with the Heilbronn Falcons, Landshut EV, Ravensburg Tower Stars and the Krefeld Penguins. During the 2021-22 season, Koch collected eight points (4g, 4a) in 28 games played in Germany's top league with Ingolstadt ERC.

A resident of Surrey, British Columbia, Koch has a productive junior career in the Western Hockey League (WHL) totaling 255 points (91g, 164a) in 319 career games in time spent with the Edmonton Oil Kings and the Vancouver Giants.

The following players have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Justen Close (G)

Matt Vernon (G)

Garrett Van Wyhe (D)

Connor Russell (D)

Ivan Chukarov (D)

Carter Allen (D)

Dilan Peters (D)

Christopher Brown (F)

Logan Cockerill (F)

Chris Grando (F)

Justin McRae (F)

Michael Gildon (F)

Josh Nodler (F)

Chase Lang (F)

Zach Jordan (F)

Liam Coughlin (F)

Davis Koch (F)

The Icemen open the 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 19 against the Florida Everblades. Game time is set for 7:00 p.m. Full and partial Icemen ticket packages are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

