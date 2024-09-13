Maine Mariners to Feature Seven Specialty Jerseys

September 13, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced their lineup of specialty jerseys for the 2024-25 season on Friday, with seven unique uniforms to be featured throughout the season. Additionally, as revealed earlier this summer, the Mariners have a brand new third jersey continuing the black and gold alternate scheme as a nod to their affiliation with the Boston Bruins.

The first specialty jersey to be worn in the 2024-25 season will be a fall-themed Peanuts sweater as part of "Halloweekend" on Friday, October 25th as the Mariners host the Norfolk Admirals. The design features Snoopy napping atop his famous doghouse as Woodstock plays in the leaves below.

The new alternate jersey will be debuted on Sunday, October 27th for "Affiliation Day" vs. the Worcester Railers and will be worn on most Sunday home dates throughout the season.

Saturday, November 16th is the annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Martin's Point Health Care against the South Carolina Stingrays and will feature the second specialty jersey of the season. On Sunday, December 8th as part of Teddy Bear Toss presented by Bath Savings, the Mariners will wear an "ugly Christmas sweater" jersey for the first time, as they host the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Kicking off 2025, Throwback Night presented by Camden National Bank on Saturday, January 4th will feature a gold jersey with the old school Mariners logo as they on the first-year Tahoe Knight Monsters. The game will also continue the tradition of "throwback ticket prices" with all tickets just $8.

On Saturday, January 25th, the Mariners will sport their first ever cancer awareness jersey with a "Hockey Fights Cancer" sweater when they take on Worcester. It's the first of two jerseys that will feature a charitable component this season, the other being a "Best Buddies" jersey on Saturday, March 22nd as the Mariners take on the Adirondack Thunder. Best Buddies is a non-profit organization on a mission of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In between, the Mariners will celebrate "207 Day" presented by Eaton Peabody on Friday, February 7th against Norfolk, wearing a jersey which honors the original Maine state flag. The jersey is in the beige and green color scheme of the flag and features the iconic pine tree and star on the socks. The Mariners alternate state logo is outlined in green on the chest.

A full list of the specialty jersey schedule is below:

2024-25 SPECIALTY JERSEY SCHEDULE

Date Game Time Jersey

Fri, Oct. 25, 2024 7:15 PM Peanuts

Sat, Nov. 16, 2024 6:00 PM Military Appreciation

Sun, Dec. 8, 2024 3:00 PM Ugly Christmas Sweater

Sat, Jan. 4, 2025 6:00 PM Throwback

Sat, Jan. 25, 2025 6:00 PM Hockey Fights Cancer

Fri, Feb. 7, 2025 7:15 PM 207 Day

Sat, Mar. 22, 2025 6:00 PM Best Buddies

All promotions are subject to change

All game-worn and game-issued specialty jerseys will once again be available via online auction. Fans can use the DASH app or desktop site to bid from anywhere up until approximately the start of the third period. Further specifics regarding this season's auctions are to be announced. Additional merchandise options for both 207 Day and Throwback Night will also be available in the future.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans, 10-ticket flex plans, and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for any ticket package at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available beginning September 18th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.