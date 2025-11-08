Orlando Midfielder Luana Describes Cancer Comeback and Crucial Penalty Goal

Published on November 7, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride YouTube Video







Orlando midfielder Luana details her comeback from a cancer battle and the elation behind scoring from the penalty spot to help the Pride to the NWSL Semifinals.

