Orioles Announce Break Camp Roster for Delmarva

April 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds, in conjunction with the Baltimore Orioles have announced their 2024 break camp roster, which is as follows:

Right-Handed Pitchers (15): Zane Barnhart, Randy Berigüete, Braxton Bragg, Jiorgeny Casimiri, Jacob Cravy, Dominic Freeburger, Michael Forret, Harif Frias, Nestor German, Trey Gibson, Alejandro Méndez, Blake Money, Grabiel Salazar, Brayner Sanchez, Ty Weatherly

Left-Handed Pitchers (3): Jared Beck, Riley Cooper, Luis De León

Catchers (3): Brayan Hernandez, Aneudis Mordán, Cole Urman

Infielders (5): Leandro Arias, Anderson De Los Santos, Aron Estrada, Noelberth Romero, Angel Tejada

Outfielders (4): Stiven Acevedo, Jake Cunningham, Thomas Sosa, Braylin Tavera

The makeup of the 30-man roster consists of 17 players who played for the Shorebirds last season, 14 players who were signed as international free agents by the Orioles, 10 players Baltimore selected in the 2023 Draft, and 4 players who are ranked in the top 30 in the Orioles minor league system by MLB Pipeline.

The top prospects on the Delmarva roster include OF Braylin Tavera (No. 13), SS Leandro Arias (No. 15), LHP Luis De León (No. 17), and OF Thomas Sosa (No. 22). The trio of Tavera, Arias, and Sosa will be getting their first taste of Single-A Baseball this season with the Shorebirds as all three players are coming off stellar campaigns with the FCL Orioles in 2023.

Luis De León comes in as one of the top prospects on the Delmarva roster and leads the group of 17 returnees to the club. De León joined the Shorebirds in July last season and instantly became one of the most exciting arms on the pitching staff as he generated a 3-1 record with a 2.39 ERA in 9 appearances, striking out 31 batters in 26.1 innings while also earning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week honors for the week of July 25-30.

Other notable returning players include INF Anderson De Los Santos and OF Stiven Acevedo, both of whom played all of 2023 with the Shorebirds. De Los Santos played in 104 games in 2023 and hit 6 home runs while driving in 47 runs. Acevedo appeared in 102 contests, cranking 14 home runs and swiping 33 bases, both team-highs for Delmarva in 2023. 7-foot, lefty Jared Beck will also be starting the season with the Shorebirds after an impressive run of 16 appearances in Delmarva where he struck out 78 batters in 58.1 innings while maintaining an ERA of 3.68.

The Shorebirds are led by manager Collin Woody (1st season), pitching coach Andrew Sadoski (1st Season), hitting coach Christian Poulson (1st Season), fundamentals coach Daniel Fajardo (3rd Season), development coach Calvin Christianson (1st Season), athletic trainer Griffin Pyott (1st Season), and strength and conditioning coach Juan Sanchez (2nd Season).

"Getting our first look at the roster out of camp is always an excitement," said Shorebirds' General Manager, Chris Bitters. "It'll be great to see some familiar names along with some of the best, young prospects in the Orioles organization"

The roster is subject to change before Opening Day.

Delmarva begins the 2024 season on Friday, April 5 on the road against the Fredericksburg Nationals with Opening Night at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium scheduled for Tuesday, April 9 at 7:05 p.m. versus the Salem Red Sox. For more information on the Shorebirds schedule, season tickets, and more please visit theshorebirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.