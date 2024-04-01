Brewers Announce Initial 2024 Mudcats Roster

April 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the initial roster for the Carolina Mudcats in advance of the 2024 season starting on April 5 when the Mudcats travel to Salem, Virigina to play the Red Sox. The new roster features several returnees from the 2023 team including Brewers prospects Juan Baez, Daniel Guilarte, Yorman Galindez and Tayden Hall.

Rodriguez (Milwaukee's 2023 Complex League Player of the Year) and Knoth (Milwaukee's Competitive Balance Round A selection in the 2023 MLB Draft) rank eleventh and 13th respectively on Milwaukee's Top 30 prospects list as published by MLB.com. Joining them on Carolina's talent-laden 2024 roster are other MLB.com Top 30 Brewers prospects including Pratt (No. 10), Guilarte (No. 20), Baez (No. 24) and Bishop Letson (No. 27).

The official Opening Day roster, including jersey numbers, will be announced prior to opening game.

PITCHERS (18): Morris Austin, Ryan Birchard, Daniel Corniel, Harrison Durow, Jeferson Figueroa, Yorman Galindez, Yujanyer Herrera, KC Hunt, Josh Knoth, Bishop Letson, Aidan Maldonado, Osbriel Mogollon (LHP), Jeison Pena, Jesus Rivero, Manuel Rodriguez, Bayden Root, Josh Timmerman, Blake Whiting

CATCHERS (3): Blayberg Diaz, David Garcia (B/R), Satchell Norman

INFIELDERS (5): Juan Baez, Miguel Briceno, Daniel Guilarte, Tayden Hall (L/R), Cooper Pratt

OUTFIELDERS (4): Luis Castillo (L/L), Reidy Mercado (B/R), Kay-Lan Nicasia (B/R), Yophery Rodriguez (L/L)

Of the announced players, 15 played for the Mudcats at some point during the 2023 season including the aforementioned Baez, Guilarte, Galindez and Hall. The list of returnees additionally includes Castillo, Diaz, Figueroa, Herrera, Maldonado, Mercado, Nicasia, Pena, Rivero, Root and Whiting.

The initial 2024 roster additionally features 2023 draftees Josh Knoth (Competitive Balance Round A (33rd overall), Patchogue-Medford (NY) High School), Ryan Birchard (5th round, Niagara County Community College (NY)), Cooper Pratt (6th round, Magnolia Heights (MS) High School), Morris Austin (10th round, Houston Christian University), Bishop Letson (11th round, Floyd Central (IN) High School) and Josh Timmerman (16th round, Ohio State University).

Rookie Manager Nick Stanley, a former NC State catcher, will lead the Mudcats in 2024. Stanley is entering his first year with the Mudcats and is joined this season by Pitching Coach Michael O'Neal, Hitting Coach Austin Turner, Coach Liu Rodriguez, Coach Marcelo Alfonsin, Athletic Trainer Stevie Blackburn-Lazalde, Associate Athletic Trainer Madelyn "Midge" Peterson, Strength and Conditioning Specialist Jonah Mergen and Associate Strength and Conditioning Specialist Michael Reiskind.

The 2024 season is set to begin on Friday, April 5 with the season opener in Salem against the Red Sox. The first home game of the 2024 schedule is set for Tuesday, April 9 against the Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium. The full schedule is available online at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

