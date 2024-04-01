GreenJackets Announce Additions to Front Office for 2024 Season

April 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets organization is excited to announce a handful of additions that will join the office in advance of the 2024 season. The GreenJackets bring forth seven interns in their first full-time roles in MiLB, multiple additions to the sales and groundskeeping departments, and a series of new faces on the food and hospitality side through the organization's new partnership with Oak View Group.

The first of two additions to the full-time sales staff, Morgan Faller takes on an Account Executive role in the Ticket Sales department in 2024. Hailing from Pittsburgh, Faller ventures outside Pennsylvania for the first time after previously serving as a Stadium Operations Intern with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League, and a Corporate Partnerships Intern with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Morgan graduated with a Bachelor's in Sports Management from Pennsylvania Western University, California (formerly California University of Pennsylvania).

Noah Martel rounds out the new sales team members, beginning his first year with the GreenJackets as an Account Executive. Noah enters Minor League Baseball for the first time after two years with the sales team of the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League. Prior to that, he spent seven years as a chef! Noah graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, where he earned a Bachelor's in Sports, Entertainment, and Events Management.

Concerning the upkeep of SRP Park, Jesse Elkins signs on as the Assistant Groundskeeper for the GreenJackets in 2024, joining longtime Sports Turf Operations Manager Darrell Lemmer. Jesse is the owner and operator of Wild Oak Land Management, and is from right here in North Augusta.

The GreenJackets have partnered with Oak View Group to oversee food and beverage opportunities. To that end, a handful of new hires have joined the GreenJackets under the OVG umbrella:

Michael Punga will be the Catering/Premium Manager, joining OVG after a decade in the hospitality industry with time in hotels, sightseeing cruises, and with the Walt Disney Company. Michael is originally from Windsor, Ontario and received a degree in Hospitality Management from St. Clair College in his home city.

TeVares Morgan is the new executive chef at SRP Park for OVG in 2024, bringing with him extensive experience in the industry. He is no stranger to the CSRA, having previously served as the Food and Beverage Manager at the ultra-exclusive Berckmans Place at The Masters. He also served as the Sous Chef for both the Naples and Orlando locations of the Ocean Prime restaurant. Additionally, he has been the Sous Chef at Fiddlestick Country Club in Fort Myers, FL, the Executive Sous Chef at both Grey Hawk Golf & Country Club and Royal Poinciana Golf Club, and the Chef de cuisine at Shadow Wood Country Club is Estro, FL. He studied international cuisine and culinary management at the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

Dana Jester will act as OVG's Office Manager this year, having worked the past six years in accounting for a local roofing company and for FPL Foods. She has also worked in human services and as a home health provider.

The GreenJackets have added various full-time internship roles across different departments as they build their start in the sports industry:

Noah Adcock-Howeth joins the GreenJackets as the Team Broadcaster and Media Intern following two seasons in the Coastal Plain League with the Lexington County Blowfish. While in Lexington County, he played a role in the Blowfish being named CPL Organization of the Year in back-to-back summers, and was named the 2023 CPL Broadcaster of the year. A 2023 graduate of the University of Mary Washington, he has worked the last 3 years as the Voice of the Eagles at UMW.

McKenzie Hatfield takes the post of Merchandise Intern for 2024, bringing a unique combination of sports and retail experience. A native of Columbus, GA, and graduate of Columbus State University, her previous stops include time with the Columbus River Dragons of the Federal Prospects Hockey League as a Social Media Intern, and the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots as a Game Night and Events Operation Intern in the summer of 2023. Throughout her time at Columbus State, she worked as a Retail Sales Manager at Sassy and Southern Boutique in her hometown.

Tyquan Patterson will serve as the 2024 Marketing/In-Game Promotions Intern, having spent 2023 as a Ballpark Entertainment & Game Operations Assistant with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The Fayetteville native also was an Events Coordinator for the Barton College Campus Activities Board. Patterson graduated from Barton in December of 2023, where he played 4 seasons of football.

Seth Rozelle will work as an Intern of Ticket Operations and Analytics for 2024. A graduate of Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, and current Augusta University doctoral student, Seth, a Warner Robins, GA native, has previously worked as a Statistics Tutor at GCSU and a Graduate Research Student at AU, where he is working on his doctorate in biostatistics. This is his second year with the GreenJackets, having spent the 2023 season with the GreenJackets Grounds Crew.

Levi Shackleton returns to SRP Park in 2024, having been a Game Day Intern for 2023. This year, Shackleton will work as a Ticket and Group Sales Intern for the GreenJackets. Levi got his start in baseball working as an intern for the Lexington County Blowfish in 2022. An Aiken native, he graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2023.

Kyli Smith joins the GreenJackets as the organization's first ever Corporate Partnership Fulfillment and Suite Services Intern, under the Corporate Sales umbrella. A current Augusta University student and cheerleader, Kyli has worked in the food and beverage industry since the age of 15 at a variety of locations, including Sonny's Barbeque and the Augusta Country Club. She also serves as a Student Assistant in the Augusta University Student Life and Engagement Office.

