FredNats Announce 2024 Opening Day Roster

April 1, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the 2024 Opening Day roster. The roster includes 25 players that have appeared in at least one game with the FredNats before. The roster also features seven members of the Nationals' 2023 draft class, and two former first round picks.

As a reminder, the FredNats are hosting the annual preseason media day at Virginia Credit Union Stadium tomorrow, April 2, where the players and coaches will be available. Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Eric Bach at ebach@frednats.com to receive the schedule.

Additionally, EVERYONE wanting to cover games at Virginia Credit Union Stadium this year - whether you attend media day or not - must FILL OUT THIS ONLINE FORM indicating interest in the FredNats this year.

** - indicates a returning FredNat

Pitchers (alphabetical order)

Gabriel Agostini**

Anthony Arguelles**

Jose Atencio**

Merrick Baldo**

Marc Davis**

Mason Denaburg**

Moises Diaz**

Bryan Polanco**

Kevin Rodriguez**

Bryan Sanchez**

Thomas Schultz**

Travis Sthele**

Liam Sullivan**

Jarlin Susana**

Mikey Tepper**

Samuel Vasquez

Catchers

Jose Colmenares**

Kyle Farmer

Infielders

Marcus Brown**

Armando Cruz**

Gavin Dugas**

Phillip Glasser**

John McHenry**

Nate Ochoa

Brandon Pimentel

Roismar Quintana**

Outfielders

Tyler Baca

Brenner Cox**

Elijah Green**

Cristhian Vaquero**

The FredNats open the season this Friday, April 5 at 7:05 p.m. at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.