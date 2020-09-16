Order Now: Dinner on the Diamond with Whitey Herzog Tickets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to again partner with Aaron Sachs & Associates to host the fourth annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, featuring Major League Baseball and St. Louis Cardinals Hall-of-Fame manager Whitey Herzog.

Dinner on the Diamond with Whitey Herzog will take place Saturday, October 3 and is a charitable event to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation.

Tickets for Dinner on the Diamond with Whitey Herzog are available through Monday, September 21. Click the link below to secure your spot while availability remains.

In compliance with safety protocols put in place by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, attendees will be required to wear masks while at Hammons Field with the exception of when eating or drinking. All attendees will also have their temperatures checked upon arrival with anyone running a fever denied entry. For more information on Springfield-Greene County safety protocols, please visit www.springfieldmo.gov/5068/Coronavirus.

Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Everyone attending will have their own personal entry time written on their ticket to avoid large groups congregating outside the stadium. Guests are asked to arrive during their specific entry time; early admission will not be granted.

There will be a happy hour and a silent auction for all attendees from 5:00-6:15 p.m. MVP attendees will have the opportunity to take a socially distanced photo with Whitey Herzog in the training facility. Dinner will begin around 6:30 p.m.

During Dinner on the Diamond, Whitey Herzog will speak about his Hall of Fame baseball career and much more. Additionally, all fans that register for Dinner on the Diamond will receive a Whitey Herzog autographed baseball (must be redeemed during the event) and a Whitey Herzog Bobblehead, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates. No individual autographs or photo opportunities will be permitted.

All-Star Individual tickets and All-Star Tables for Dinner on the Diamond with Whitey Herzog are available right now. Individual tickets are only $150. To comply with Springfield-Greene County distancing protocols, All-Star Individual ticket purchases will start with a minimum of two tickets. The MVP Meet & Greet Experience and discounted tables are sold out.

Individual/Social Ticket:

- Cost: $150

- Dinner with Whitey Herzog

- Autographed Whitey Herzog Baseball

- Whitey Herzog Bobblehead

Attendees will also be eligible to purchase Diamond Raffle tickets and can coolers/tumblers during Happy Hour or at event auction tables.

To order your Dinner on the Diamond tickets right now, click the link below or contact Springfield Cardinals Senior Marketing & Event Coordinator Regina Norris at (417) 832-3018 or [email protected]

