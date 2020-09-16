Hodgetown Honky-Tonk Concert Scheduled for October 3 Featuring Cooder Graw

AMARILLO, Texas - Cooder Graw along with Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter are scheduled to perform at the first-ever HODGETOWN HONKY-TONK country concert in downtown Amarillo on Saturday, October 3. Tickets for the outdoor concert go on sale Friday, September 18 at 10 a.m. The open-air, socially-distanced concert at the home of the Sod Poodles is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4 p.m.

"We couldn't be more excited than to host our first-ever HODGETOWN HONKY-TONK country concert at the ballpark," said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. "HODGETOWN is the perfect setting for safe and fun live-music entertainment. We are thrilled to begin our Honky-Tonk series with a homegrown country institution like Cooder Graw along with Logan Samford and Charlie Shafter. It's going to be yet another memorable night for our community!"

Advanced ticket pricing ranges from $10 to $25 depending on ticket type and location. Seating options comprise premium club seats, bowl seating, and standing-room only/lawn seating.

Hospitality options for groups are available as well including Dugout Suites, Concourse Suites, Luxury Suites, and the Pepsi Party Deck. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 806-803-7762 or email [email protected]

Guests can purchase tickets starting Friday, September 18. Online tickets will be available at www.SodPoodles.com starting at 10 a.m. on September 18. Guests can also purchase tickets by phone at 806-803-9547 or in-person at the HODGETOWN box office starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Day of the event purchasing will be available, but a $2 increase will be in effect and ticket availability is not guaranteed.

Full food and beverage operations including concourse concessions and Bar 352 will be open.

The Sod Poodles team store will be open from 4 p.m. (gates open) until all concert-goers have left the park.

