Coming Soon to Whataburger Field: CC Movie Nights

CORPUS CHRISTI - Lights, camera, Hooks! CC Movie Nights, presented by Reliant Energy, are coming to Whataburger Field. First up on the Whataburger Field video board is "Despicable Me" on Saturday, Oct. 3, followed by "Field of Dreams" on Thursday, Oct. 8.

CC Movie Nights are free to the public, courtesy of Reliant. All guests must have a reserved group ticket in advance of each showing.

"We're thrilled to welcome the public back to Whataburger Field for the first time since June," said Hooks Assistant General Manager Brady Ballard. "I can't think of a better way to spend an evening with family and friends than under the stars at a beautiful stadium, enjoying 'Despicable Me' with my kids or watching an all-time classic like 'Field of Dreams.' Best of all, it's free for everyone in attendance, thanks to our partners at Reliant Energy."

Seating will be reserved on a first-come, first-served basis with a limited capacity due to health guidelines. One ticket is required per party, which may include up to six guests. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with a 7 p.m. showtime. On-field pods and seating bowl options will be properly distanced. Tickets are available now at cchooks.com.

Face coverings or masks will be required when guests are not in their seats, including upon entry and exit to the stadium. All guests will be asked to complete a brief health screening and waiver before entering.

Concessions and Hooks store items will be for sale throughout the showings. Parking is free.

