One Last Fireworks Show...End Your Summer with a Bang: Presented by Great Southern Bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Don't miss out on the FINAL Great Southern Bank Free Community Fireworks Series show of the summer this Saturday, September 19 at 9:30 p.m. in the skies over Hammons Field!

Although the ballpark will not be open, fans can park in the downtown area to watch the last of our six fireworks shows with AM Pyrotechnics firing them off in the same area as they would during Cardinals games. If you haven't experienced a show yet this summer...this is it!

"We've loved being able to bring so many families together this summer to enjoy the Free Community Fireworks Series," Great Southern Bank VP Director of Communications & Marketing Kelly Polonus said. "One of our biggest goals was to provide an escape and a sense of normalcy during what continues to be a difficult time for so many. Even if we can't bring back baseball right now, this let us bring back a big part of the Springfield Cardinals downtown experience, and we truly appreciate everyone who enjoyed the fireworks with us."

"As a family-man and a community member, I can't thank Great Southern Bank enough," Springfield Cardinals VP/GM Dan Reiter said. "Experiencing the free fireworks shows with my two kids has been the highlight of the summer for our family, as I know it has been for so many people throughout our community."

Fans can #FlyTogether to enjoy the full Music and Fireworks Experience by tuning their car radios or smartphone apps to any of the following Midwest Family Broadcasting Stations to enjoy the accompanying soundtrack: 104.7 The Cave, 92.9 The Beat, 105.1 The Bull or Q102.1.

All shows are brought to life by a radio soundtrack thanks to Midwest Family Broadcasting. Follow the Cardinals on social media and keep an eye on SpringfieldCardinals.com for future Cardinals events.

