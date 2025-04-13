Orange County SC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

April 13, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC YouTube Video







Ethan Zubak scored the opening goal as Orange County SC earned a 2-1 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Championship Soccer Stadium to break a three-game winless streak for the hosts.

