Opening Night Date Announced

We'll see you at the VBC in 136 days!

The Havoc are excited to announce that Opening Night of the 2022-23 Season will take place at the VBC Propst Arena on Friday, October 28th, 2022! The full 2022-23 season schedule, complete with the remaining home dates, away games, and opponents will be released in the coming weeks.

Guarantee your seats for Opening Night NOW by signing up for season tickets for the 2022-23 season! Havoc Season Tickets include endless benefits, such as; the same great seats for every game, savings on tickets, merchandise discounts, unused ticket exchange, discounts on extra tickets, early entry through exclusive STH entrance, and MORE!

Stay tuned in the coming weeks for the return of our popular Mini Plans. Single Game Tickets for all 2022-23 home games will go on-sale in mid-September.

