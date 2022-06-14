Mayhem Announce 2022-23 Season Home Opener

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem today announced the date for their home opener for the 2022-23 Southern Professional Hockey League season. The Macon Mayhem will take to home ice for the first time next season on Friday, October 21, 2022.

The 2022-23 season will be the Macon Mayhem's eighth consecutive season in Macon, GA. The home opener will officially make the Mayhem the longest tenured hockey team in Macon's history surpassing the seven seasons of the Macon Whoopee and the three seasons of the Macon Trax.

The Macon Coliseum, which hosted the first professional hockey game in Georgia on October 30, 1968, will once again be hosting the Macon Mayhem for their SPHL season. The Macon Coliseum will be getting some upgrades as well with a new ice floor being laid this offseason.

The Mayhem will look to rebound from a disappointing 2021-22 season and get back to their winning ways that have seen them lift one President's Cup and two William B. Coffey Cups in their seven previous seasons.

Macon's opening night opponent, full home and road game schedules, and promotional schedule will be released at a later time.

