2022-2023 Home Opener Announced

June 14, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to announce the start date of the 2022-2023 season. Opening Night will kick off Friday, October 21 and will be sponsored by Haley Toyota of Roanoke, the Official Ride of the Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck drop will be at 7:05 P.M. Single game tickets for the upcoming season will go on sale Wednesday, September 21 at 10:00 A.M. both online and at the box office.

The remaining home and road games will be announced at a later date. Season tickets and other packages are on sale now!

