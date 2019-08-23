Ontario Reign Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, have announced that single-game tickets are on sale now for all 2019-20 regular season games.

Tickets for all Ontario Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. The Reign will play 34 regular-season home games, all hosted at Toyota Arena in downtown Ontario. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the Toyota Arena Box Office, beginning at noon today.

Individual ticket prices start at $21 per ticket, ranging across eight different price levels. A complete pricing guide, listing the starting price for each section, is below:

Glass - $77

Center Ice - $47

Lower Attack - $38

Lower Defend - $35

Upper Center - $31

Upper Attack - $26

Upper Defend - $21

A full map consisting of which sections fall under which price levels can be found online by visiting ontarioreign.com/seating-chart.

Fans can still save up to 50% off of individual ticket prices with an Ontario Reign ALL-IN Membership. ALL-IN Memberships offer the largest savings and provide tickets to all regular-season games, in addition to playoff priority and access to exclusive ALL-IN member events. For more information on a Reign ALL-IN membership, visit ontarioreign.com/ALL-IN.

Five-game mini plans are also available now, offering access to the Reign's best games of the season, including theme nights, specialty jerseys and giveaways. Mini plans feature exclusively Friday and Saturday home games and guarantee your seat for the most in-demand games of the season. For more information on a Reign mini plan, visit ontarioreign.com/mini-plans.

Earlier this summer, the Reign released their promotional schedule for the 2019-20 season, featuring giveaways, specialty jerseys and exciting promotions. Popular theme nights such as Hockey Fights Cancer, Teddy Bear Toss and Wild West Night return, alongside popular giveaways such as a youth jersey, a Reign blanket and a themed hat. Visit ontarioreign.com/schedule for the most up-to-date information regarding the Reign's promotional schedule.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, on October 4, 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

