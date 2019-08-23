Sims Signs Two-Year Extension with Ads

August 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that Ads Play-by-Play Broadcaster Aaron Sims has signed a two-year extension with the club that runs through the 2020-21 season.

Sims, who was awarded best play-by-play man by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association in 2016, enters his 15th season providing the eyes for Admirals fans over the radio and streaming platforms. He has called over 1,100 regular season and playoff contests and also does Admirals games that are televised on My24. In addition, he is the host of Admirals Center Ice, which airs every Monday during the hockey season at 5:00 pm on the home of Admirals Hockey, The Big 920.

The Inver Grove Heights, MN native is also a significant presence for the team in the Milwaukee community, hosting many events throughout the year including shows at the Wisconsin State Fair, Prevent Blindness of Wisconsin Celebrity Waiters Dinner, and Dine with the Admirals, one of the team's major fundraising events.

Prior to joining the Admirals, Sims was the broadcaster for the University of Wisconsin Badger Hockey Team on Wisconsin Public Television and held radio jobs in Winona, MN, La Crosse, WI, and Madison.

The Admirals 2019-20 season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.