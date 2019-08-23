Belleville Graduate White Signs Six-Year Deal with Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract.

"We've identified Colin as one of our core young players who will help drive our team's success in both the short and long term," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "Colin plays the 200-foot game that is so coveted in today's NHL. He can skate, play on both special teams and is a character player and leader who loves hockey and this city. While he is coming off a season where he finished among rookie leaders in many categories, we also know he is just scratching the surface of his potential in this league. We're very happy that Colin will be a Senator for the next six years."

In his first full NHL season, White scored 14 goals and added 27 assists for 41 points in only 71 games. His 41 points were fifth among all NHL rookies, while his 27 assists were third and his 14 goals ranked seventh. He became only the eighth Ottawa Senator in team history to score 40 or more points in his rookie season.

White, 22, was the Senators second first-round pick (21st overall) at in the 2015 NHL Draft. The 6-0, 183-pound native of Hanover, Mass., played two seasons at Boston College before turning professional, completing his two-year college career with 35 goals and 76 points in 72 games. In 94 career NHL games he has scored 16 goals and added 31 assists for 47 points. White also appeared in one playoff game in 2017 during Ottawa's run to the Eastern Conference Final.

Internationally, White has represented the United States on multiple occasions, including each of the last two IIHF Ice Hockey World Championships. He also helped the United States win a gold medal at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship where he led the American team with seven goals (and eight points) in seven games.

White played 47 games with Belleville where he had 11 goals and 27 points.

White's six-year contract has an average annual value of $4.75 million, with the following breakdown:

$4M in 2019-20, $4M in 2020-21, $4.75M in 2021-22, $4.75 in 2022-23, $4.75M in 2023-24 and $6.25M in 2024-25.

