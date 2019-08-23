Toronto Maple Leafs Inviting Fans of All Ages to Training Camp in St. John's

August 23, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release





In preparation for the 2019-2020 NHL season, the Toronto Maple Leafs will travel to St. John's, Newfoundland for training camp, Fuelled by Gatorade, which will take place Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15. The weekend will give fans of all ages the opportunity to join in on the training camp activities including full team practices, scrimmages, a community barbeque with Sobeys and a Toronto Maple Leafs Alumni game. In addition, the Toronto Maple Leafs will face off against the Ottawa Senators for a preseason game on Tuesday, September 17.

The team's practices and scrimmages from September 13 to 15 will take place at the Paradise Double Ice Complex in Paradise, Newfoundland. The Maple Leafs and Sobeys will also host a community barbeque from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, right outside the Paradise Double Ice Complex.

On Sunday evening, the Leafs Alumni will face off against Canadian Forces Station St. John's at the Mile One Centre. The Leafs Alumni roster heading to St. John's includes Wendel Clark, Doug Gilmour, Rick Vaive, Darcy Tucker and many more former members of the Maple Leafs.

Monetary donations are encouraged and being collected at all events throughout the weekend with proceeds benefitting the Janeway Children's Hospital Foundation and the healthcare of NL children.

See below for what fans can expect each day and what times are open to the public.

DATE PUBLIC ACCESS TIMING DETAILS

Friday, September 13

Yes

(free ticket required) Doors: 10 a.m.

Timing: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Practice and Scrimmage

(Paradise Double Ice Complex)

Saturday, September 14

Yes

(free ticket required) Doors: 10 a.m.

Timing: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Practice and Scrimmage

(Paradise Double Ice Complex)

Sunday, September 15 Yes

(free ticket required) Doors: 10 a.m.

Timing: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Practice and Scrimmage

(Paradise Double Ice Complex)

Yes

Timing: 12 p.m. (noon) to 3 p.m. Sobeys Community BBQ

(Paradise Double Ice Complex)

Yes

(free ticket required) Doors: 6 p.m.

Game Start: 7 p.m. Leafs Alumni Game

(Mile One Centre)

Tuesday, September 17 Yes (purchased ticket required) Doors: 6 p.m.

Game Start: 7 p.m. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators Preseason Game

(Mile One Centre)

*all times noted are Newfoundland Standard Time (NST).

TICKET INFO:

Events inside the Paradise Double Ice Complex on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, will be ticketed and fans wishing to gain entry will require a paper ticket. All tickets are free and will be made available on each day of Training Camp, at a first-come, first-served basis, in the morning starting at 8 a.m. right outside the Paradise Double Ice Complex main entrance. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there is a limited amount of tickets each day.

The Leafs Alumni Game at the Mile One Centre on Sunday evening will also be ticketed and fans wishing to gain entry will require a paper ticket. All tickets are free and will be distributed throughout the weekend in Paradise and St. John's. Fans should follow the Maple Leafs on Twitter for updated news about where they can access tickets as the game approaches.

The Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators Game on Tuesday, September 17 at the Mile One Centre is sold out.

For information about the Toronto Maple Leafs Training Camp Fuelled By Gatorade, visit mapleleafs.com/trainingcamp .

Following St. John's, the team continues preseason action from September 18 to September 28. Preseason tickets for the three Leafs home games at Scotiabank Arena are available on ticketmaster.ca .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.