Ontario Reign Announce Training Camp Details
January 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have announced details around their 2021 Training Camp.
The Reign will begin training camp this afternoon at Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, CA at 1:00 p.m. The training camp schedule for the first six days, including exhibition games, is listed below -
Date Event Time Location
Tuesday, 1/12 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Wednesday, 1/13 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Thursday, 1/14 Practice 1:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Friday, 1/15 Practice 11:00 a.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Saturday, 1/16 Away @ San Diego 1:00 p.m. Great Park Ice (Irvine, CA)
Sunday, 1/17 Home vs. San Diego 3:00 p.m. Toyota Sports Performance Center
Monday, 1/18 OFF DAY
Ontario will open camp with 23 players on its training camp roster. A full roster is attached.
In alignment with the LA Kings, all Ontario Reign team activities at Toyota Sports Performance Center will be closed to the public and media until further notice.
As announced by the team last week, Toyota Sports Performance Center will also host Ontario Reign home games this season, behind closed doors. More information regarding a 2020-21 regular-season schedule, playoff format and AHLTV will be released at a later date.
