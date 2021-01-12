Phantoms Receive 14 Players from Flyers

January 12, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release









Lehigh Valley Phantoms right wing Tyson Foerster

(Lehigh Valley Phantoms) Lehigh Valley Phantoms right wing Tyson Foerster(Lehigh Valley Phantoms)

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, receive today 14 players from the Flyers for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

Assigned to the Phantoms are Chris Bigras (D), Tyson Foerster (RW), Pascal Laberge (RW), Mason Millman (D), Derrick Pouliot (D), Roddy Ross (G), Linus Sandin (RW), Felix Sandstrom (G), Matthew Strome (LW), Max Willman (RW), Zayde Wisdom (RW), Tyler Wotherspoon (D), Wyatte Wylie (D), Egor Zamula (D).

Six of the players are professional rookies this season: Tyson Foerster, Mason Millman, Roddy Ross, Zayde Wisdom, Wyatte Wylie, Egor Zamula.

Foerster, 18, is the Flyers first-round draft selection from 2020. The 6'2" tall right-wing with a right-handed shot scored 36 goals and had 44 assists for 80 points in 62 games with the Barrie Colts of the OHL in 2019-20.

Zayde Wisdom, 18, is also a 2020 selection of the Flyers chosen in the fourth-round from the Kingston Frontenacs.

Goalie Roddy Ross, 19, was a sixth-round pick of the Flyers in 2019 from the Seattle Thunderbirds of the WHL and defenseman Mason Millman, 19, was a fourth-round choice in 2019 from the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Defenseman Wyatte Wylie, 21, completed his standout career with the Everett Silvertips of the WHL where he had previously been teammates with Flyers goalie Carter Hart. Egor Zamula, 20, was a free agent sign of the Flyers from the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL.

New to the Phantoms this year are Linus Sandin, 24, who joins the Flyers organization from HV71 Jonkoping of the Swedish Hockey League and veteran Derrick Pouliot who has previously played with San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and also has NHL experience with Pittsburgh, Vancouver and St. Louis.

Returning Phantoms players from today's transactions include Chris Bigras, Pascal Laberge, Felix Sandstrom, Matthew Strome, Max Willman and Tyler Wotherspoon who are all entering their second seasons with the team.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.