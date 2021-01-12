Quenneville and Tomkins Among Four Players Assigned to IceHogs from Blackhawks

ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League, received today four players from the NHL club including forward John Quenneville, defensemen Anton Lindholm and Nick Seeler, and goaltender Matt Tomkins.

Quenneville, 24, prepares for his second season with the IceHogs after being a reliable scorer for the club last season, adding 22 points (13 goals, 9 assists) in 36 games. The Edmonton, Alberta, native dressed in nine games with the Blackhawks in the regular season and appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoff contests. Before joining the Blackhawks organization last year, he skated his first three professional seasons in the New Jersey Devils (NHL) system, adding two goals and three assists in 33 total games with the Devils and 119 points (46 goals, 73 assists) in 138 games in the AHL with Albany and Binghamton.

Lindholm, 26, enters his fifth professional campaign and first with the IceHogs after being a member of the Colorado Avalanche (NHL) organization the last four seasons. The Skellefta, Sweden, product shared time between the Avalanche and the Colorado Eagles of the AHL last season, recording three points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 45 games with the Eagles and one assist in four games with the NHL club. In 66 total games with the Avalanche between 2016-20, he has five assists. The IceHogs saw Lindholm four times during the 2016-17 season (one goal) when he was a member of the San Antonio Rampage.

Seeler, 27, was claimed by the Blackhawks off waivers from the Minnesota Wild (NHL) last February and appeared in six games (one assist) with the Blackhawks last year. With the Wild, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native also dressed in six games (no points) and saw action with the Iowa Wild in the AHL for a half-dozen contests, including one against the IceHogs, adding two assists. The IceHogs saw Seeler plenty during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons with Iowa, skating in 17 total games against Rockford and adding one assist. In 105 NHL contests with Minnesota and Chicago, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman has two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

Tomkins, 26, made 13 appearances with the IceHogs last season, going 5-7-1 with a 3.12 goals-against average and .896 save percentage including an impressive 3-0-1 record, 1.93 goals-against average and .927 save percentage against the IceHogs' in-state rival, the Chicago Wolves. The Sherwood, Park, Alberta, native's dedication to development and work ethic earned him the IceHogs' Unsung Hero Award and was the team's nomination for the American Hockey League's Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award for the player that best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

