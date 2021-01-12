Detroit Assigns 11 to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday assigned 11 players to the Grand Rapids Griffins: forwards Riley Barber, Kyle Criscuolo, Turner Elson, Taro Hirose, Chase Pearson, Evgeny Svechnikov and Dominic Turgeon; defensemen Joe Hicketts, Brian Lashoff and Dylan McIlrath; and goaltender Kaden Fulcher.

Players will soon begin skating informally in Grand Rapids in advance of the start of Griffins training camp later this month, as the team prepares for the beginning of the American Hockey League's season on Feb. 5. The schedule of games is yet to be announced.

While the Griffins remain hopeful for the potential to host fans at Van Andel Arena at some point, it is anticipated that games will begin without a significant number of attendees. Griffins fans are encouraged to watch the games on AHLTV, tune in on Newsradio WOOD 106.9 FM/1300 AM, and follow the team's social media channels. Important information for Griffins season ticket members is available at griffinshockey.com.

