Only 9 Regular-Season Home Games Remaining
January 29, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Charlottetown Islanders News Release
Time is running out for you to redeem your unused tickets this season!
Redeem unused tickets and flex tickets in person at the Eastlink Centre Charlottetown Box Office. The final few games have been sellouts in the past, so don't wait!
Limited redemption tickets are available for each game. Limit of six tickets per book.
