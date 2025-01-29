Thursday Night Showdown

Boucherville, QC - As part of its ongoing efforts to offer fans a premier hockey experience, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League is proud to launch "Thursday Night Showdown".

Every Thursday during the regular season, the QMJHL will offer fans a game free of charge on its YouTube channel and on CHL TV.

The first Thursday Night Showdown will take place on January 30, and will show the Halifax Mooseheads against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

This will be a great opportunity to see Justin Poirier and Matyas Melovsky in action, two of the league's top scorers, along with Lucas Beckman, Carlos Handel, Alexis Mathieu and Liam Kilfoil, four prospects ranked in the Top 100 in North America by NHL Central Scouting for the upcoming draft.

"Thursday Showdown represents a great opportunity to create a weekly happening for our fans and allow them to watch some excellent hockey. Over the past few years, our teams have put a lot of emphasis on the webcast, and the product just keeps getting better. We're delighted to launch this initiative in time for the final stretch of the season," shared QMJHL Chief Marketing Officer Karl Jahnke.

Thursday Night Showdown schedule:

January 30: Halifax vs Baie-Comeau

February 6: Val-d'Or vs Gatineau

February 13: Gatineau vs Rimouski

February 20: Chicoutimi vs Drummondville

February 27: Blainville-Boisbriand vs Acadie-Bathurst

March 6: Cape Breton vs Québec

March 13: Moncton vs Cape Breton

Watch the Thursday Night Showdown games to keep an eye on the QMJHL playoff race!

